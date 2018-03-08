International Women's Day 2018: How Virat Kohli Made Anushka Sharma Feel Special

Anushka Sharma is "the extraordinary woman" in Virat Kohli's life, there's no doubt about it. But just to make Anushka feel special on International Women's Day, Virat posted a subtle note on Twitter. "Tag the extraordinary woman in your life who is #BetterThanEqual," wrote Captain Kohli, tagging Anushka. Isn't he just adorable? This is just one of the many sweet, little ways Virat makes Anushka smile. Remember how he contributed to the promotional duties ahead of Pari's release and then even touched down in Mumbai just in time for a special screening. Virat Kohli was playing series matches in South Africa.
See Virat's tweet for women all around the world and Anushka Sharma, of course, here:
Tag the extraordinary woman in your life who is #BetterThanEqual@Staywrogn@AnushkaSharma . pic.twitter.com/NdjNEPYQjD— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2018
Apart from being the "extraordinary" one in Virat Kohli's life, Anushka is also Virat's favourite actress, especially after watching Pari. "Watched #Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you," is how Virat reviewed Anushka's Pari a day ahead of the film's release. Earlier, Virat did not shy away from saying that he was "blown away" by the trailer of Pari and that he "loved" the teaser.
There's no end to Virat Kohli being the sweetest. Hence, this Valentine's Day post and one from South Africa also deserve mention:
Moving on, Anushka Sharma also did her part and shared an inspirational message for fans and followers on Women's Day: "Every step makes a difference when you believe in something strongly and do your bit. It might not show immediately but the results do create a ripple and an impact. To all the women fighting for what they believe in, don't give up," she tweeted.
After years of being together, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a big fat Punjabi wedding in December last year after. After the shaadi festivities, Anushka accompanied Virat to South Africa. Virat had stayed on for the series while Anushka returned to work commitments. Pari done, Anushka She also has films like Sui Dhaaga and Zero lined up for release this year.