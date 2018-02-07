Virat Kohli Reviews Anushka Sharma's Pari Teaser. 'Love It,' He Writes

Seen Anushka Sharma's Pari teaser yet? Well, Virat Kohli did it as soon as it was released. Anushka and Virat, who married in December, are currently busy with their professional commitments. He is in South Africa for a cricket series while she's shooting in Mumbai. Virat shared the scary Pari teaser on social media and wrote, "Here's a reminder. This is not a fairy tale." And his review was - "Love it," with a heart emoticon. "True love" and "aww, couple goals" are the comments posted on the teaser shared by Virat. Pari is Anushka Sharma's third film as a producer after NH10 and Phillauri.
Highlights
- "Here's a reminder. This is not a fairy tale," wrote Virat
- "Love it," he added
- Anushka and Virat married in December
Here's what Virat Kohli posted. (You can also watch the trailer here in case you haven't. But remember 'it's 'not a fairy tale').
Ranveer Singh also commented on Pari teaser and wrote, "Aree BAAAAAP re."
Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor. The film releases on March 2.
Comments
They hosted two wedding receptions in India. The first one was held in New Delhi, Virat's hometown, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mumbai reception was held after a few days, which was attended by the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Sridevi, Katrina Kaif and Virat's colleagues.