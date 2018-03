International Women's Day 2018: Karan Johar Posts Pic Of Daughter Roohi With Tribute To Mom Hiroo

Highlights Hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother: KJo Sonam Kapoor commented on the picture Roohi and Yash turned 1 last month

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a father to twins Roohi and Yash , shared a picture of his daughter on International Women's Day with a beautiful message. "I was raised by a woman who had a strong mind... an independent mind and a solid soul... she taught me how to live a fearless life along with a strong sense of right and wrong! She also taught me the art of abandon! She made me the man I am... a man who is honoured to be raised by a woman of substance! Roohi my darling, I hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother," Karan Johar captioned his post, which features Roohi with an adorable expression.Karan's Women's Day post has been liked by celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Sonam also commented on the picture with a heart emoticon while Riddhima wrote, "So cute."Karan Johar is the son of filmmaker Yash Johar and Hiroo. His children Roohi and Yash were born via surrogacy in February 2016. The doting dad celebrated Roohi and Yash's first birthday at his Mumbai home and invited close friends like Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Sidharth Malhotra to the party. Kareena's son Taimur was also there. "I can't thank the universe enough for giving my mother and me the most beautiful gift ever... Happy birthday, Roohi and Yash... You are a blessing to us," he wrote for their birthday.Karan Johar is currently in London with Kareena Kapoor. He posted a picture with the actress earlier today.