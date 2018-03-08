International Women's Day 2018: Karan Johar Posts Pic Of Daughter Roohi With Tribute To Mom Hiroo

I was raised by a woman who had a strong mind...an independent mind and a solid soul...she taught me how to live a fearless life along with a strong sense of right and wrong! She also taught me the art of abandon! She made me the man I am....a man who is honoured to be raised by a woman of substance! Roohi my darling I hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother....#happywomensday

