'Inspired So Many': Actor Gaurav Chopra Mourns His Mother

TV actor Gaurav Chopra, whose mother died on Wednesday after a three-year-long battle with cancer, mourned her on social media by sharing an emotional note for her on Thursday. The actor, 41, shared a couple of pictures of his mother, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and called her the "strongest." He also about her fight with cancer and how she used to inspire people around her. "My mommy strongest! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind, three years of non-stop chemo and she was bucking us up! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room. Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out. Loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans... Inspired so many...as a teacher, as a principal, as a colleague, as a friend, as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else," wrote Gaurav Chopra.

The actor signed off his note with these words: "I can go on and on...about a million things...she introduced me to everything in life...my strength...my source... #MeriMaa was the strongest... She left us yesterday...In the other world she would be making everyone her fan, I'm sure! Aapka kaanha."

Earlier this week, Gaurav Chopra shared that his mom and dad had tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor posted a photo of his parents and his nephew and wrote: "Right now both are fighting in different hospitals. And we are fighting the war with them. For them...If they're not worth fighting your best for, what is?" See his post:

Gaurav Chopra is the star of TV shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Grand, Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Uttaran. He was last seen in the reboot of Sanjivani.