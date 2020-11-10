Gaurav Chopra Shares Perfect Family Pic With Wife Hitisha And Baby Boy

Gaurav Chopra shared this image. (courtesy Mrgarvitas)

Highlights Gaurav Chopra became a father in September

He often shares pictures with his son on Instagram

"The best things in life are free," wrote Gaurav

Gaurav Chopra, who recently became a father, delights his Instafam with super cute posts, featuring his baby boy (who he lovingly refers to as Prince). On Tuesday, the TV actor shared two pictures on his Instagram profile. The first one features the father-son duo, while in the second picture, the actor can be seen happily posing with his wife Hitisha and their son. Posting the pictures on social media, Gaurav Chopra wrote: "The sun, the moon, the air, love, dreams... The best things in life are free. Value them... Sending out love and asking for blessings."

See Gaurav Chopra's post here:

Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha welcomed their son in September. The actor announced the birth of his baby boy on social media and wrote: "Enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life explained in this short span of time... A roller coaster ride, a cycle, never ending. An emotional and physical test, and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today."

Gaurav Chopra, who lost his father to coronavirus a few months ago, shared a picture with his son earlier and he wrote in his post: "What I lost, I became ... Sending out love and asking for blessings. Our Prince Chopra."

Gaurav Chopra married Hitisha in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. Gaurav Chopra, a popular name in the Indian TV industry, has been a part of shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Grand, Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Uttaran. He was last seen in the reboot of Sanjivani. The actor also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 10.