Gaurav Chopra And Hitisha Welcome Baby Boy, He Writes Of 'Enlightenment In Three Dates'

Gaurav Chopra with Hitisha. (courtesy: mrgravitas)

Highlights The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday

Gaurav Chopra married Hitisha in 2018

"Thank you for your love and blessings," wrote the actor

It's a boy for TV star Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha. On Monday, the actor announced the big news on social media. In his post, the actor talked about "enlightenment in three dates." On the first two dates, Gaurav lost both his parents, while the third date was that of his son's birth. Describing the last few events as a "rollercoaster ride", Gaurav Chopra wrote in his post: "Enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life explained in this short span of time... A roller coaster ride, a cycle, never ending. An emotional and physical test, and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today. Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door... everything changed." The actor signed off the post saying, "Thank you for your love and blessings... It's been my strength."

See Gaurav Chopra's post here:

Gaurav Chopra, who lost his father to COVID-19, on August 29, shared an emotional post on his death. An excerpt from his post read, "10 days...and they're both gone...A void, a vacum that no amount of time will ever fill."

On August 19, Gaurav Chopra's mother died after battling cancer for three years. She also tested coronavirus-positive. Sharing a eulogy, the actor wrote: "Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind, three years of non-stop chemo: and she was bucking us up. Always the brightest spot of energy in the room."

Gaurav Chopra married Hitisha in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. Gaurav Chopra, a popular name in the Indian TV industry, has been a part of shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Grand, Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Uttaran. He was last seen in the reboot of Sanjivani. The actor also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 10.