Bigg Boss 10's Gaurav Chopra Gets Married To Hitisha. See Pic

Highlights Gaurav wore an off-white sherwani Hitisha was dressed in a red lehenga Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding

Television actor Gaurav Chopra is now married. Thecontestant married Hitisha in an extremely private ceremony, which was reportedly held in Delhi, his hometown. A picture of Gaurav, 38, with his bride, is shared by his fan club on social media. Hitisha was dressed in a redwith beautiful gold jewellery while Gaurav complemented her in an off-whiteand aced his look with a maroon velvet shawl. It appears that Gaurav and Hitisha's wedding was attended by only family members and close friends. Gaurav'shousemate Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding. The couple's pictures have been shared widely on Instagram.See Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha's wedding picture here.Take a look at Karan and Nisha's pictures.A day ago, Karan posted a picture of himself, wearing aand captioned it as, "Living another night. A special something to look forward to." Comments like, "Karan is going to Gaurav's wedding," was posted. Gaurav Chopra was earlier dating TV actress Mouni Roy , best-known for her role in. The ex-couple together participated in the reality show Before Mouni, Gaurav dated Narayan Shastri, with whom he featured on the couple dance reality showGaurav Chopra is the star of TV shows likeand. During his stint in, his friendship with VJ Bani was one of the most-talked about. Manveer Gurjar was declared the winner of