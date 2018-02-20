Bigg Boss 10's Gaurav Chopra Gets Married To Hitisha. See Pic

Highlights
- Gaurav wore an off-white sherwani
- Hitisha was dressed in a red lehenga
- Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding
Dulha Dulhan
A day ago, Karan posted a picture of himself, wearing a sherwani and captioned it as, "Living another night. A special something to look forward to." Comments like, "Karan is going to Gaurav's wedding," was posted.
Gaurav Chopra was earlier dating TV actress Mouni Roy, best-known for her role in Naagin. The ex-couple together participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Who.
Gaurav Chopra is the star of TV shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Grand, Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Uttaran. During his stint in Bigg Boss 10, his friendship with VJ Bani was one of the most-talked about. Manveer Gurjar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 10.