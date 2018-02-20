Bigg Boss 10's Gaurav Chopra Gets Married To Hitisha. See Pic

Gaurav Chopra married Hitisha in an extremely private ceremony

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 20, 2018 13:13 IST
Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha at their wedding (Image courtesy: GauravChopraafc)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Gaurav wore an off-white sherwani
  2. Hitisha was dressed in a red lehenga
  3. Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding
Television actor Gaurav Chopra is now married. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant married Hitisha in an extremely private ceremony, which was reportedly held in Delhi, his hometown. A picture of Gaurav, 38, with his bride, is shared by his fan club on social media. Hitisha was dressed in a red lehenga with beautiful gold jewellery while Gaurav complemented her in an off-white sherwani and aced his look with a maroon velvet shawl. It appears that Gaurav and Hitisha's wedding was attended by only family members and close friends. Gaurav's Bigg Boss 10 housemate Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal also attended the wedding. The couple's pictures have been shared widely on Instagram.

See Gaurav Chopra and Hitisha's wedding picture here.
 

Take a look at Karan and Nisha's pictures.
 

 


A day ago, Karan posted a picture of himself, wearing a sherwani and captioned it as, "Living another night. A special something to look forward to." Comments like, "Karan is going to Gaurav's wedding," was posted.
 


Gaurav Chopra was earlier dating TV actress Mouni Roy, best-known for her role in Naagin. The ex-couple together participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Who.

Before Mouni, Gaurav dated Narayan Shastri, with whom he featured on the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 2.

Gaurav Chopra is the star of TV shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Grand, Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Uttaran. During his stint in Bigg Boss 10, his friendship with VJ Bani was one of the most-talked about. Manveer Gurjar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 10.
 

