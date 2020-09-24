'What I Lost, I Became': Gaurav Chopra, Now A Father, Writes Post For Son

Gaurav Chopra with his son. (courtesy: mrgravitas)

TV actor Gaurav Chopra, who recently became a father, shared an adorable picture with his son on social media, on Thursday. The actor accompanied the post with an emotional caption. Gaurav, who lost his father to coronavirus last month, shared a note, that read, "What I lost, I became ... Sending out love and asking for blessings. Our Prince Chopra." The actor, who had deleted his post, re-shared it and he added, "Posting again. Apologies to all who had commented." In the comments section, Kashmera Shah wrote: "From a son now to a father. A journey. Enjoy it." Fans of the actor, flooded the post with blessings and wishes for his son Prince.

Take a look at Gaurav Chopra's post here:

In a separate post, Gaurav Chopra posted a video of his son and he wrote: "When just a hichki can bring about a million emotions in you ...Sharing this to bring a smile on your face ..As it did to me. Our Prince Chopra (that's not his name , but that's who he is)."

Gaurav Chopra and wife Hitisha welcomed their son earlier this month. The actor announced the birth of his baby boy on social media and wrote: "Enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life explained in this short span of time... A roller coaster ride, a cycle, never ending. An emotional and physical test, and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today."

Gaurav Chopra is known for starring in Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Grand, Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Uttaran. He was last seen in the reboot of Sanjivani. He married Hitisha in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018.