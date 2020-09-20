ICYMI: First Pics Of Actor Gaurav Chopra And Hitisha's Baby Boy

Gaurav Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mrgravitas)

Highlights Gaurav Chopra's son was born on September 14

The actor shared pictures of his baby boy on Saturday

Gaurav Chopra lost both his parents in August

Television actor Gaurav Chopra and his wife Hitisha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday. The actor shared the first photos of his little bundle of joy on Saturday and the pictures have been trending on social media since then. The first photo of the album shows the baby sleeping peacefully while the other one features the actor looking at his boy adorably as he holds him in his arms, with a mask on his face. Sharing the pictures, Gaurav Chopra, who lost both his parents in August, wrote: "As we welcome this angel, who's come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground...I thought I should share the moment with all of you...It's overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing, bundled in cuteness and innocence...all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense... somewhat...Exactly a month ago, my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #PrinceChopra...I can feel her blessings and see her smile."

Check out the pictures here:

Gaurav Chopra's son was born on September 14. Sharing the good news with his fans on Instagram, the actor wrote: "Enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life explained in this short span of time... A roller coaster ride, a cycle, never ending. An emotional and physical test, and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today. Between the morning and the afternoon, between two placards on the door... everything changed."

Gaurav Chopra's father Swatantra Chopra died on August 29, 10 days after the actor lost his mother. Both of them had COVID-19.

In terms of work, Gaurav Chopra is the star of TV shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Grand, Left Right Left, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Uttaran. He was last seen in the reboot of Sanjivani.