Inside Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe's Sangeet Night. Watch

Mathias and Taapsee in a still from the video. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur last month. On Wednesday, a video from Taapsee's bridal entry went crazy viral. It features the actress dancing with all her heart. Now, a new video from the actress' wedding festivities has surfaced online. The video appears to be from Taapsee and Mathias Boe's sangeet ceremony and it features the couple ruling the dance floor as they sway to the rhythm of a romantic track. Needless to say, this video is viral too. According to sources, the couple had a mehendi and a sangeet ceremony before the wedding. The pre-wedding celebrations and wedding took place between March 21 and 24. The couple are yet to make an official announcement.

Check out the viral video here:

Take a look at the crazy viral video of Taapsee Pannu's bridal entry at her Udaipur wedding:

Meanwhile, the guests at the Udaipur wedding included Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and writer Kanika Dhillon. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathais Boe, were also among the attendees. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood.

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa.