Cheeni Kum Actress Swini Khara Marries Urvish Desai. See Wedding Pics

Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara got married to Urvish Desai, an engineer by profession, on December 26. The couple hosted a big fat wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sharing the happy news with the world, Swini wrote, “Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day.” She also posted pictures from her lavish wedding. In the photos, Swini is seen wearing a heavily embroidered red lehenga. She looks magnificent. Urvish, in a white sherwani, complemented his bride.

In another post, Swini Khara, who is an actress-turned-lawyer, shared a video from their wedding day. From Swini walking down the aisle to the mandap scene, the clip screamed love. “Blessings and lots of love,” wrote Swini in the side note.

Next, we get a glimpse of the grand varmala ceremony of Swini Khara and Urvish Desai. The text at the top of the video read, “This is how our dreamy varmala mandap looks like in Rajasthan.”

Swini Khara has also shared pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram Stories.

Swini Khara and Urvish Desai also shared a fun Reels with their online family on Instagram. Along with the clip, the couple wrote, “Love you from last life bebes.”

Swini Khare also dropped a premiere of their pre-wedding video on Thursday. Oh, and, it is safe to say that the couple “never go out of style.”

In addition to Cheeni Kum, Swini Khane featured in Paa, Pad Man, and Paathshaala. She was last seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Swini Khane has also worked in a number of daily soaps including Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Packet Umeed, and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.