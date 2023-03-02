A Closer Look Into Cheeni Kum Actress Swini Khara's Life And Career

Actor Swini Khara shared this image. (courtesy: swinikhara)

Actress Swini Khara is a familiar face for most Indian television and cinema lovers. As a child actor, Swini Khara has appeared in numerous shows and films, and is perhaps best known for sharing screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the 2007 film Cheeni Kum. Swini Khara, who is now 24 years old, has made headlines by sharing photos from her engagement ceremony with fiancé Urvish Desai on social media. In the images, Swini Khara looks lovely in a pink lehenga as Urvish proposes to her by going down on one knee. She has shared the pictures with the caption: “I'd marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish.”

See the photos here:

On Thursday, Swini Khara shared another set of images with her fiancé. In the pictures, the two only have eyes for each other. Swini shared the images with the caption: “With you I'd dance. In a storm. In my best dress. Fearless.”

As congratulatory messages continue to flow in from all quarters for the happy couple, we decided to take a closer look at what Swini Khara has been up to over the last few years.

The actress' last big release was M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, where she played the role of younger version of MS Dhoni's elder sister Jayanti. Following this, Simi Khara appears to have shifted focus to academics with several of her Instagram posts pointing to her working towards acquiring a degree in law A few years ago, the actress shared an image of her studying in what appears to be a library. The post contains the geotag Nalsar University of Law. She shared the post with the caption: “Scrutton and my infamous everlOsting keychain. (Sums up 2017 so far.) Update: I don't use the keys anymore cuz I broke the lock after losing them a zillion times.”

Following this, the actress also shared images from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, where she is seen with a group of friends.

A cursory glance at Swini Khara's Instagram timeline shows that she is an avid traveller. The actress has shared several images from her vacations on social media. Recently, the actress shared an image from her trip to Rajasthan and said: “Ghost of princess of Udaipur haunting your palace by the lake vibes.”

In another post, Swini Khara gives us a glimpse of her vacations in Vienna, Austria; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Budapest, Hungary

Swini Khara also shares throwback images of her work. A few years ago, she shared an image with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Cheeni Kum and wrote: “Just found this pic.”

Swini Khara is also known for her work in the hugely popular show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby (2005).