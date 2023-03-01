Cheeni Kum Actress Swini Khara Is Now Engaged. See Pics

Swini Khara shared this picture. (courtesy: swinikhara)

Remember Amitabh Bachchan's 9-year-old neighbour Sexy in Cheeni Kum? The actress Swini Khara announced her engagement with dreamy pictures on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, she shared photos from the lavish ceremony and captioned it as "I'd marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish." In the images, Swini looks beautiful in a lavender lehenga set, while her fiance Urvish Desai looks handsome in a black ensemble. Soon after she shared the post, Avika Gor was quick to drop a comment. She wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a heart eyes emoticon. To this, Swini replied, "Thank you," followed by a heart emoticon.

Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das also commented, "Omg wowwwww God bless!" while actress Navika Kotia wrote, "Congrats."

Swini's fans also flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Chetali ki shaadi ho gyi (Chetali got married)," followed by a sad emoticon, while another wrote, "My heart is so fullll. Congratulations."

Swini Khara is best known for her roles in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby as Chaitali Thakkar and Bollywood movie Cheeni Kum as Sexy, who was diagnosed with cancer. She has also featured as a child actor in films such as Parineeta, Hari Puttar and Paathshala. Swini was last seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where she played the role of young Jayanti.

Swini Khara also featured in several TV shows apart from Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, such as Dill Mill Gayye as Minnie, Zindagi Khatti Meethi as Tara and CID.