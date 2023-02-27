On Amitabh Bachchan's Post For His Film, Mithun Chakraborty's Son Namashi Writes, 'Love You Amit Uncle'

Still from a video shared by Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan just made newcomers Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi's day by sharing the video of the song Tera Hua, from their upcoming movie Bad Boy, on his Instagram wall. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also a dear friend of Namashi Chakraborty's father Mithun Chakraborty, uploaded the video of the song on his social media feed while wishing the actors all the best. In response to this kind gesture, Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi thanked the Don actor while dropping heart emojis below the post. Namashi wrote, "Love you Amit uncle" while Amrin commented, "Thank you, sir". Take a look at the video here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty have worked together in films like Do Anjaan, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, Agneepath among others.

Namashi, who is the youngest son of veteran actor, Mithun Chakraborty is all set to make a debut in the Bollywood film industry with his upcoming film, Bad Boy. The first song of the movie was launched at an award ceremony this weekend and shared by both actors on their Instagram feeds. Take a look at the posts.

Bad Boy is being helmed by renowned director, Rajkumar Santoshi. As per reports, the song is shot in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The song has been Written by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya and the music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ganapath, which will also have Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff as part of the film. Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, will be released in five languages. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Take a look at the teaser shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh:

AMITABH BACHCHAN - TIGER SHROFF - KRITI SANON: ‘GANAPATH' NEW RELEASE DATE... WILL RELEASE IN 5 LANGUAGES… #Ganapath Part 1 - starring #AmitabhBachchan, #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon - finalises new release date: 20 Oct 2023 #Dussehra2023. pic.twitter.com/kYX4QBBkX6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2023

Ganapath will hit the theatres on the occasion of Dussehra, October 20.