Police Case Against Actor-Politician Mithun Chakraborty For 'Provocative' Speech

The West Bengal police have registered a First Information Report against actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a BJP programme in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on October 27.

Mithun Chakraborty, 74, referred to a pre-Lok Sabha election comment by the Trinamool's Humayun Kabir -- who had threatened rival party workers on religious grounds, and was censured by the Election Commission --- and called on BJP karyakartas to "chop them (up) and bury you in the ground".

"A leader says there are 70 per cent Muslims and 30 per cent Hindus (and) that he will 'cut' and throw them in the Bhagirathi... I thought the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) would say something. She didn't... so now I am saying, we will chop them (up) and bury them in the ground," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the event and Mithun's comments came just after he had felicitated the actor for being presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on October 8.

"I am saying it again and again... we will do anything (to win the 2026 election) ... anything. I am saying this with Home Minister Amit Shahji sitting here - we will do anything," Mithun Chakraborty had told the crowd.

Chakraborty, 74, repeated this threat, calling the river "our mother" and declaring, "I say we will cut you up and throw you, not in the Bhagirathi because that is our mother, but we will throw you in the ground."

"We will do anything... we will do anything," he added, accusing the state government of not allowing the Hindu community to cast votes.

According to the police, the complaint against Chakraborty pertains to a speech he made during a BJP programme at the EZCC in Salt Lake area on October 27, based on which the police registered an FIR at Bidhannagar South police station.

The programme where the comments were made had been organised to kick off the West Bengal leg of the BJP's membership drive.

The actor was felicitated at the programme by the Union Home Minister and while speaking at the programme, the actor made the comments.

The BJP said instead of congratulating Mithun Chakraborty for his Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the ruling Trinamool Congress is targeting him.

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "Once again, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has used the police to unfairly target well-known actor and senior BJP leader, Shri Mithun Chakraborty, in an attempt to serve political interests".

