Cheeni Kum Actress Swini Khara Marries Urvish Desai In An Embellished Pastel Lehenga In Jaipur

Cheeni Kum's Swini Khara Is Bridal Bliss In An Embellished Pastel Lehenga

Swini Khara was a child actor in Bollywood who appeared in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum. The actress tied the knot to businessman Urvish Desai in an elaborate Indian wedding in Jaipur. It looked like a lavish affair with the grandeur and décor. What caught our attention was the bride's exquisite embellished lehenga in a pastel colour palette. The outfit consisted of a short-sleeved blouse embroidered in heavy threadwork with golden zari. She teamed it with an equally heavy lehenga which also had intricate zari work and shimmery embellishments. She wore a sheer dupatta in the same pastel colour as the veil. Swini also wore a red shawl on her shoulders. Her regal bridal accessories included a statement emerald-encrusted necklace, traditional earrings, maang tikka with head accessories and bridal chooda. Swini's rosy makeup for the day included kohl-laden eyes, mascara, shimmery eyelids, a well-contoured face, and blush pink lip colour.

Swini Khara's pre-wedding festivities were also a fashionable affair. For her mehendi ceremony, she wore a printed gown. The strappy gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a fitted bodice, cutout patterns sheer details at the waist and a flared bottom. The outfit had sequined embellishments and shimmer in green, beige, black and white with wave-like prints all over. She left her loose in curls and tied a bow at the back. Her glamorous shimmery makeup matched the vibe of the look.

Swini Khara donned a sequined yellow lehenga for her Haldi ceremony. The one-shoulder blouse had shimmery sequins all over with a lace hemline. She paired it with a flared lehenga skirt which featured similar shimmery details. Swini's floral accessories were the perfect add-ons for the haldi ceremony. Leaving her hair strands loose, she opted for minimal makeup.

Swini Khara's bridal fashion was trendy and stylish in keeping with the many celebrity weddings of the season.

