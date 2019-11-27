Inside Salman Khan's 'Fam-Jam' With Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita, Aayush Sharma - And Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan happily posing with his family. (Image courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

We can't stop smiling after checking out Salman Khan's perfect family portrait and we assure you that the post will make you smile as well. On Tuesday, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma posted a picture of the fam-jam on her Instagram profile. The picture appears to be from Salim Khan and Salma Khan's 55th wedding anniversary (which was seven days ago). Arpita might have been a few days late in posting the picture on social media but we are not complaining at all. The perfect family portrait features Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Apita and Aayush Sharma and their son Ahil.

Arpita captioned the picture: "Thankful, grateful, blessed." Check out the post here:

She posted another picture from the get-together and wrote: "Fam-jam." Take a look:

Last week, Arpita Khan Sharma shared a lovely picture of Salim Khan and Salma Khan along with her husband Aayush Sharma. She wrote: "It was all about love. Last night, we spent a blessed evening with our family and friends. So many amazing memories to hold on to as dad and mom turn 55."

Katrina Kaif also received an invite to Salim and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary. "Some relationships will always be special. Only love for Katrina Kaif," she captioned the picture.

Salim Khan has written super hit films such as Zanjeer, Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay among many others. He celebrated his 84th birthday on Monday. Salman shared a special throwback picture along with his father to make the day special. He wrote: "Happy Birthday Daddy."

Salman currently features as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Dabangg 3 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

