Seen This Video Of Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Dancing To Yu Karke With 'Special Children' Yet?

Salman Khan shared a throwback video of himself dancing with special children from an NGO in Jaipur on Friday and it will sure bring a smile on your face. In the BTS clip, the actor can be seen dancing to his recently-released song Yu Karke from Dabangg 3 with the differently-abled children from UMANG Foundation in an open ground. Joining him in the dance are his co-star Sonakshi Sinha and the film's director Prabhu Deva. The video also features former actress Bina Kak, who revealed in her posts that the dance video is from the time when Salman was filming in Jaipur for Dabangg 3. For those who don't know, Salman Khan inaugurated the NGO for special children in Jaipur in September this year.

Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote: "Dancing with special children of UMANG in Jaipur."

And, here are the other throwback videos of Salman and Sonakshi dancing with the special kids in Jaipur, shared by Bina Kak:

Salman Khan and Bina Kak have previously worked together in Salaam-E-Ishq, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and God Tussi Great Ho.

Meanwhile, also take a look at Salman's latest song from Dabangg 3 - Yu Karke:

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan will reprise their roles in the third instalment of the Dabangg series. The upcoming film also features Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on 20th December, this year.

