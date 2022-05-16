Inside Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Dreamy Getaway. See Pics

A picture of Rhea Kapoor from her tropical vacation album. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

New Delhi: Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have been treating their Instagram followers with their tropical vacation pictures. Adding to that, Rhea has shared a bunch of new photos from her recent getaway, making her fans jealous. From relaxing in the pool to gorging on tasty delicacies, the photo album has all to make you want to go on vacation. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Lobster rolls forever with my". Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Check out the post below:

On Saturday, Karan Boolani shared a post featuring a video and several pictures from their beach vacation. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "Went all the way to the islands to make my wife her new favourite cocktail #alwayslearning"

Here have a look:

Rhea Kapoor, who is a film producer and stylist, had a hush-hush wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence last year in August after dating for over 12 years. Sharing the dreamy pictures from the wedding, she wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring her elder sister Sonam Kapoor.