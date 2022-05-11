Inside Rhea Kapoor's Holiday With Husband Karan Boolani. See Pics

Rhea Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor, holidaying at an undisclosed location, has been delighting her Instafam with stunning pictures from her getaway. The film producer is holidaying with husband Karan Boolani. Rhea shared a stunning picture of herself chilling in the blue waters. She simply wrote "Hi." Sharing a picture of her husband Karan Boolani, Rhea wrote: "Best guy" and tagged him in her Instagram story. She shared a picture of her OOTN that she wore on Tuesday night - a mustard maxi dress and she wrote: "Last night. No time for pedicure. Don't judge. Insanely comfy in this 'pooj'."

See the pictures shared by Rhea Kapoor here:

Film producer Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding was a hush-hush affair. The couple got married at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in the presence of a few family members last year.

When Rhea Kapoor is not busy holidaying, she loves to host friends and family for dinner. The film producer often shares pictures from the food that she cooks.

Film producer Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani in August last year. They had been together for over 12 years. They got married at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow, in the presence of a few family members. Apart from being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

Rhea Kapoor also launched her ice-cream brand last year. Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha.