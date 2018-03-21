Inside Radhika Apte's Mumbai Apartment. It's Just The Right Shade Of Bright "Benedict is better at imagining what the house could be turned into. I'm better at turning it into that thing," said Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte's apartment is in Mumbai She shares the apartment with her husband Benedict Radhika has a personal dressing room in the house Shor In The City and then I did make this effort to come here and make this my home," Radhika said in the video.

The view when you enter (courtesy YouTube)

"He's better at imagining what the house could be turned into. I'm better at turning it into that thing," she added.



Here's a tour of Radhika's Mumbai apartment, which will make you want to redecorate your home.

Just a pretty corner (courtesy YouTube)

Living Room:



"When you wake up, you need to have light in your house," said the actress, whose house is all about space and nature. It's not hard to miss the so many plant pots around the house and this is what Radhika said: "I have lots of plants. I like to have lots of plants because I have grown up around trees."

That's Radhika's living space (courtesy YouTube)



Memories In The Form Of Furniture:



Radhika said that she has three special pieces of furniture in the house which originally belonged to her grandmother. "Even the dust" on them reminds Radhika of her.

This chair belonged to Radhika Apte's grandmother (courtesy YouTube)

Radhika's Favourite Reading Spot:



"This used to be a balcony, which I've taken in. This is one of my favourite spots because I open this completely and such lovely breeze comes in inspite of it being Bombay. In the monsoons, it's better. I just get my tea. My night teas happen here with these lights on," she said about his space.

Our favourite spot too! (courtesy YouTube)

Kitchen Done Right:



"I think this space is one of the most important spaces for me," said Radhika.

Kitchen, so lovely (courtesy YouTube)

Minimalistic Bedroom Decor:



"He has hardly any clothes and I have lots of clothes," she said about an uneven allotment of cupboards.

That's her bedroom, guys (courtesy YouTube) There's A Spare Room Too:



Radhika Apte hopes to fill up the yellow wall with "different kinds of paintings."

So much natural light! (courtesy YouTube) Radhika's Personal Dressing Room:



"This is my small tiny room where I get ready. This is where I get my hair and make-up done for some events or look tests or auditions and what not. This makes me sort of have that distance from my private space to my work space. So, I get ready and literally exit," said Radhika.

Inside Radhika Apte's dressing room (courtesy YouTube)

Take a tour of Radhika's Mumbai home here:







Last seen in PadMan, her next film is Bazaar, starring Saif Ali Khan.





