Inside Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's Mehendi Ceremony

Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda. (courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda, who go married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month, shared photos from their mehendi ceremony on Instagram, on Wednesday afternoon. In the first frame, Pulkit can be seen applying henna on Kriti's hands. The carousel post has some more mushy photos of the couple and some candid clicks of Pulkit Samrat dancing. The couple captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye." The couple got married this month after dating for a few years.

The couple shared photos from their wedding on Saturday and they wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You."

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

Kriti Kharbanda has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Pulkit Samrat is the star of Fukrey series of films. He has also featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and Haathi Mere Saathi to name a few. He also featured in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.