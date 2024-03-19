Newlywed Kriti Kharbanda Makes Halwa: 'Meri Pehli Rasoi'

Kriti Kharbanda shared this image. (courtesy: kriti.kharbanda)

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who got married earlier this month, shared photos from her Chauka Chardhana ritual. On Tuesday, Kriti shared pictures of the halwa that she prepared as a part of the ceremony and she wrote, "Meri pehli rasoi." Kriti also posted a picture of herself with the dessert that she prepped. Sharing another click, Kriti wrote, "Approved by dadi." Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat shared photos from their wedding on Saturday. "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different, it's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You," they captioned the album.

Check out the photos shared by Kriti here:

See photos from Kriti and Pulkit's wedding here:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

Kriti Kharbanda has starred in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. She has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She was last seen in 14 Phere, co-starring Vikrant Massey.

Pulkit Samrat is the star of Fukrey series of films. He has also featured in films like Dolly Ki Doli, Bangistan, Sanam Re, Junooniyat and Haathi Mere Saathi to name a few. He also featured in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.