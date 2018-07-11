Inside Priyanka Chopra's Dressing Room, It Must Be Crazy And It Is

A glimpse of Priyanka's dressing room (courtesy mickeycontractor)

Highlights Priyanka is back in Mumbai The actress attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday On Instagram, we got a glimpse of her dressing room

First, we are so glad to have Priyanka Chopra back in Mumbai! Once here, the actress is busy attending events across Maximum City and Wednesday was one such day. Before she headed to the event, Priyanka spent considerable time in her dressing room and no points for guessing that fans really, wanted to catch a glimpse of her! Readying Priyanka for the event was celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor, who witnessed the fan frenzy inside Priyanka's dressing room first-hand and Instagrammed what went down today evening. Sharing a photo of the green room, which looks less like a dressing pad and more like a fans' corner, Mr Contractor wrote: "When this star is getting dressed ,this is what the dressing room looks like."



Can you spot Priyanka in it? The actress is all smiles as she meets and greets her fans. Priyanka Chopra, who was in New York and in Brazil before that, touched down in Mumbai earlier this week. Here's just a glimpse of her fan-frenzy in India.





Parisian hair-stylist Florian Hurel, who styled Priyanka's hair for the event, shared her final look for the evening.



Busy star Priyanka Chopra shuttles between the US and Mumbai throughout the year. For her previous visit to India, she had brought along American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who she appears to be dating. Priyanka then accompanied him to his concert in Brazil and flew back to India after a brief pit-stop in New York. When in Mumbai this time, Priyanka's Instagram reveals she enjoyed the rains to the fullest and also kept her date with the dentist.

Posers.. @mamtaanand10 #rainynights A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 10, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT



On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's ABC series Quantico is currently in its third season, with which it will be wrapped. In Hollywood, she has a A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic lined-up for release. Priyanka's next Bollywood project is Salman Khan's Bharat, for which she's started prepping already but there's no word about when the actress will join the sets.