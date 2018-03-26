Inside Preity Zinta's Weekend With Husband Gene Goodenough And Family

Preity Zinta spent the weekend with husband Gene Goodenough, their family and had a blast, the pictures she has posted are proof. "Weekends are more fun when family is in the mix," Preity captioned one of her posts with Gene and the entire family. She also added hashtags like 'happiness,' 'chill' and 'laughter' to describe the pictures. Preity also got new haircut and she looks cute (as always). Priety Zinta, 43, shuttles between India and the US throughout the year. She settled in Los Angeles after marriage. This weekend, she decided to chill with her family but last week, she travelled to the snow-capped mountains of California because she was 'missing' her hometown Shimla.
On second wedding anniversary, Priety Zinta wished Gene Goodenough with an adorable post. "A lover, a partner, a husband, a best friend. I can't believe that I have all rolled into one! Thank you for always being so wonderful & yes, you're the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life," she wrote.
Preity Zinta's last film was 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which was also produced by her also. She is currently awaiting the release of much-delayed film Bhaiyyaji Superhitt with Sunny Deol. Preity is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, an IPL team.