Inside Prateik Babbar And Sanya Sagar's Haldi And Mehendi

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar during their pre-wedding festivities. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sanya Sagar shared videos on her Instagram Story She looked pretty in a yellow outfit Prateik Babbar's last few films were Mulk and Baaghi 2

Prateik Babbar is all set to marry longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow (her hometown) today. But before their wedding, pictures from their combined haldi ceremony and mehendi function hit the Internet. The bride-to-be shared videos from the mehendi ceremony on her Instagram Story while many fan clubs posted images of Sanya and Prateik from the pre-wedding festivities. Sanya Sagar was dressed in a yellow outfit accessorised with flowers in her hair while Prateik was dressed in kurta pyjama and a green stole. The couple beamed and laughed as they participated in the ceremonies with their relatives and guests.

Check out pictures from the pre-wedding festivities shared on Instagram:

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar got engaged in January 2018 and the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor announced his engagement with this post:

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar have known each other for eight years and the actor proposed in 2017. Prateik Babbar is the son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Actors Arya and Juhi Babbar (born to Nadira and Raj Babbar) are his half-siblings. Prateik recently opened about his battle with drug abuse.

Sanya Sagar has produced and directed several music videos, short films and fashion films. Prateik debuted in Bollywood with 2008 film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and went on to star in films like Dhobi Ghaat, Aarakshan and Ekk Deewana Tha. He took a break from movies in 2015 and returned to the big screen with Baaghi 2 last year. He also starred in Mulk and Mitron in 2018.

His upcoming projects are Chhichhore and Brahmastra.