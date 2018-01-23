'Holy Snap,' Prateik Babbar Just Got Engaged To Girlfriend Sanya Sagar Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar got engaged at the latter's Lucknow farmhouse on Monday

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar in Lucknow. (Image courtesy: Prateik Babbar) New Delhi: Highlights Prateik got engaged to Sanya on Basant Panchmi Prateik and Sanya have not decided the wedding date yet We want to enjoy this courtship period for a year or two: Prateik lehenga and Prateik complemented her in a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a pink brocade jacket. "Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me," Prateik told



Take a look at Prateik's cryptic engagement announcement:

#monday.. "holy snappp!.. that just happened!" A post shared by Prateik Babbar (@_prat) on Jan 22, 2018 at 3:59am PST



Prateik and Sanya have known each other for eight years but the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor proposed to Sanya last year in Goa. The couple have not decided the wedding date yet and Prateik told



"I've been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. Nothing will change, life will only get even more beautiful," he added.



Prateik Babbar is the son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. Actors Arya and Juhi Babbar (born to Nadira and Raj Babbar) are his half-siblings. Prateik, who recently Umrika. His upcoming projects are Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.



