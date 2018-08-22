Prateik Babbar Admits Drug Addiction Impacted Career: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

Prateik Babbar during the promotion of Mulk in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Prateik Babbar returned to films after a hiatus of three years in 2018 This decade has been one hell of a roller-coaster ride: Prateik Prateik first talked about his battle with drug addiction in 2016

Prateik Babbar, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Mulk, said that his career developed slowly because of his drug addiction, of which he took full responsibility, reports news agency IANS. Speaking at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, Prateik Babbar, son of raj Babbar and Smita Patil, told reporters that he blames himself as much as the "unfortunate circumstances" for his slow career. "Yes, I take full responsibility for my actions and blame myself and unfortunate circumstances together," IANS quoted him as saying. Prateik babbar debuted in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and he also featured in critically acclaimed film Dhobi Ghaat.

However, his career took a dip and Prateik was not seen in any film between 2015 and 2018. This year, Prateik returned with a bang in Baaghi 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and then in the aforementioned Mulk, in which he plays the role of a terrorist.

"I feel this decade of my journey in this industry has been one hell of a roller-coaster ride. I do not regret anything but one thing, that my grandparents were unable to see all the good in my life at this point of my life. I believe regrets are a burden and having them would only drag them down," Prateik told reporters in Mumbai.

Prateik Babbar is engaged to Lucknow-based Sanya Sagar and they may get married next year. On Wednesday, they walked the ramp for Chola The Label.

Prateik Babbar, who came clean about his battle with drug addiction in 2016, said that it is a sensitive topic for those who've dealt with it. "For users, abusers and addicts being called a drug addict is much deeper than someone just bringing it up in a casual conversation. The topic is a very sensitive topic and needs to be addressed to any person in a very polite manner," IANS quoted him as saying.

Prateik Babbar is now gearing up to play antagonist opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in director Nitesh Tiwari's next film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

(With inputs from IANS)