When Will Prateik Babbar Marry Fiancee Sanya Sagar? Here's His Reply

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar photographed together (Image courtesy: _prat )

Actor Prateik Babbar, who is awaiting the release of Mulk, is planning to get married to fiancee Sanya Sagar by next year, he told mid-day. The duo had exchanged rings at an extremely private ceremony last January in Lucknow, Sanya's hometown. "Right now, we are busy with our respective careers. We might settle down next year. She has brought a lot of stability in my life and I am thankful for that," Prateik told mid-day. Sanya is a writer-director. They have known each other for over eight years. Prateik and Sanya's Instagram accounts are full of loved-up, as well as funky pictures with each other. They had also announced their engagement with a hilarious photo and caption. "Holy snap! That just happened!" he wrote.

Just a couple months ago, an Instagram post by Prateik, featuring Sanya, left the Internet very confused. He had shared the picture with a caption that read as, "Wifey - boss, Sanya Sagar." Instagram users asked Prateik if he was 'married' to Sanya already.

"She's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me," Prateik had Mumbai Mirror after the engagement ceremony.

Prateik Babbar's last film was Baaghi 2. In the upcoming Mulk, he plays a terrorist, whose family is targeted after his death during a shootout. Mulk is directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. "I hung around with the wrong people and did all the wrong things that I could possibly do. I took inspiration from that phase of my life to play this character," Prateik told mid-day.

Mulk releases on August 3.