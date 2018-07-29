Mulk: Prateik Babbar Explains How 'Intimidating' It Was To Work With Rishi Kapoor And Others

Prateik Babbar plays Shahid Mohammad in Mulk(Image courtesy: prateik)

Prateik Babbar, who is sharing gearing up for the release of Anubhav Sinha-directed Mulk, said in an interview to news agency IANS that sharing the screen with Rishi Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Ashutosh Rana and Rajat Kapoor was "intimidating." "Oh, God! It was so intimidating and nerve-racking! I mean they are working for years, their performance level is so high that I was on my toes all the time just to do, at least my level of best performance. Otherwise, I would look so out of place and used to irritate Anubhav sir for his feedback," IANS quoted Prateik Babbar as saying.

In Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Mulk, Prateik Babbar will be seen portraying the character of Shahid Mohammad, a young "misguided" Muslim boy. To prepare for his role in the film, Prateik said, he took some "references from his personal" life as well. "I went through an internal process to build the character in my head before performing it and yes, I took some reference from my own life," Prateik told IANS.

In his interview with IANS, the 31-year-old actor also opened up about the time when he was in the company of "wrong people." "The character Shahid is a misguided youth, like I was, for the different reason. The fact is, when you are young, if you are mingling with wrong people, you tend to be misguided. You tend to be brainwashed easily," Prateik added.

Prateik said that playing the character of Shahid was "tough" but at the same time the "challenge was fun." "For them, this is the path to get connected to the Almighty. Is this is the right thing to do? They lose their logical thinking. It was a tough process for me to play the character but the challenge is fun! It is unfortunate that they do not understand that they are committing a crime by killing people," Prateik told IANS.

Mulk also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. In the courtroom drama, Taapsee plays the defence lawyer to Murad Ali Mohammed and his family, who have been accused of treason. The intriguing trailer released earlier this month has created quite a hype around the film.

Mulk releases on August 3.

(With inputs from IANS)