Mulk Teaser: Rishi Kapoor, Tapsee Pannu Ensure This Courtroom Drama Will Be Worth The Wait

A still from Mulk (Courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights Mulk is an intense courtroom drama based on true events Mulk also stars Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Prateik Babbar The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha

"Aap deshdrohi hai yeh aarop hai aap pe aur aapke parivaar pe," with this dialogue, the teaser of Mulk begins. In over 40 seconds teaser of Mulk, we are given an insight of the film, which promises to be an intense courtroom drama. Rishi Kapoor plays the man who is accused of treason, whereas Tapsee Pannu plays the lawyer, who backs his case. The teaser also introduces us to a powerful ensemble cast, which includes the likes of Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Prateik Babbar and Ashutosh Rana. With what has been revealed in the teaser so far, Mulk appears to be story about Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), who faces charges of treason along with his family. Tapsee Pannu appears to be the one to come to their rescue as the defense lawyer.







The teaser also shared trivia about what the movie is inspired by. The little that we have witnessed in the promo is tense, grim and brimming with powerful dialogues, like when Tapsee says: Ek mulk kagaz pe nakshon ke lakeeron se nahi batta, sir. Mulk batta hai rang se, bhasha se, dharam se, zaat se." The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha, who also helmed Tum Bin.



The teaser sort of takes us back to Tapsee's 2016 film PINK, which was also a courtroom drama but this time the actress is on the other side of the witness box. Speaking about the film, Tapsee Pannu has earlier said: "It's a social thriller and I am so looking forward to sharing screen space with few of the best actors we have in the industry. It's a beautiful ensemble and films like these really help me grow as an actor."





Neena Gupta, who is playing Rishi Kapoor's wife in the film, had earlier said: "It is a phenomenal film and I'm quite excited to be a part of this experimental film," reported IANS.will hit the big screen on August 3, 2018.