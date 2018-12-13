To Smita Patil On Her 32nd Death Anniversary, With Love From Raj Babbar And Son Prateik

Prateik Babbar shared this old picture of Smita Patil (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Legendary actress Smita Patil was fondly remembered by her husband Raj Babbar and son Prateik Babbar on her 32nd death anniversary. Smita Patil died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31. Raj Babbar remembered her with an old picture and tweeted, "Nature gave you such a short span, yet you lived such a fulfilling life. Your journey may have finished but the memories get enriched every single day. Remembering, Smita. It's been 32 years that you left for another world this day. To absorb this, is still difficult." Raj Babbar fell in love with Smita Patil while he was still married to theatre personality Nadira Zaheer. He later married Smita Patil, but didn't divorce Nadira. However, after Smita Patil's death in 1986, he returned to stay with Nadira and their two children - Juhi and Arya - both actors.

Here's what Raj Babbar tweeted.

Nature gave you such a short span, yet you lived such a fulfilling life. Your journey may have finished but the memories get enriched every single day.



Remembering Smita.

It's been 32 years that you left for another world this day. To absorb this, is still difficult. pic.twitter.com/0wYQsa6njl — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 13, 2018

For his mother, Prateik Babbar wrote, "32 years since she left us.. my heart skips a beat every time I think of her.. my heart is restless.. yet perfectly content.. my veins feel heavy.. I can feel my blood.. it feels so warm.. she takes me in.. she takes my breath.. she is my breath.. she is my air.. she is my soul.. she is me. Rest in power, my beautiful." Prateik was brought up by his maternal grandparents.

Smita Patil is best remembered for her contribution to some of the brilliant films of the early Eighties. For films like Bhumika and Chakra, she won National Awards. Namak Halaal, Chakra, Bazaar, Arth and Mandi are some of her other films.