Inside Pragya Kapoor's House Party With Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor And Others

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Pragya Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan posed for the picture.

Party pictures alert. Courtesy: Pragya Kapoor. The actress-producer hosted a get-together for her industry friends at her home. Pictures and videos from the super fun bash have spread like wildfire on social media. Guestlist? Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Mouni Roy, Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor. Nushrratt has shared a series of glimpses from the gala night. The actress has shared a selfie featuring herself and host Pragya. The text on the pic read, “This woman…” She has also added kissing hearts emojis.

In the next slide, the gang is busy playing a game with ping pong balls. Oh, and, it was an “epic failure.” We aren't saying this. Nushrratt Bharuccha has mentioned it. Her note read, “Clearing having a ball. #Epicfaliure.”

Pragya Kapoor has also shared snippets from the party on Instagram Stories. She reposted Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's pic with a GIF “cutest cuties”.

Now, look at Mouni Roy's Boomerang with her "favourite" Nushrratt Bharuccha. Here, the two are sharing a hug.

Mouni Roy also dropped a slide featuring herself with the host Pragya Kapoor.

We have some pictures from Pragya Kapoor's house party waiting for your attention. Take a look:

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Selfiee. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are also part of the film. The Raj Mehta project will hit the theatres on February 24.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One. The Ayan Mukerji film featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia were also part of the film. Mouni played the role of an antagonist - Junoon - in the film. Fans and critics loved her performance. The film also marked Ranbir-Alia's first film together. Whereas, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.