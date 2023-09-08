Inside Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone And Others At Jawan Screening

Aaliyah Qureishi with SRK and Deepika. (courtesy: jhalliverse)

Jawan actor and singer Aaliyah Qureishi shared some inside pictures from the film's screening on her Instagram profile. The carousel post features her along with Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others. The album also features the film's director Atlee. Aaliyah simply captioned her post, "Happy Jawan day" and she added the hashtags #Jawan, #JawanGirl and #GoodToGoChief to her post. In the comments section, Sophie Choudry wrote, "All the best love! Wish you all the best!! Can't wait to see the movie and you in it." Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Check out the pictures from the screening here:

Earlier, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya had shared pictures from the film's screening in Mumbai. ICYMI, see the photos here:

Ahead of the release of the film Aaliyah Qureishi shared an extensive note for Shah Rukh Khan. She shared pictures from the Jawan audio launch event in Chennai and she captioned the post, "Growing up I used to watch those awards shows on TV and think, "wow that looks MASSIVE." A few days ago I actually got to experience one such massive event at the Jawan promotion in Chennai. The energy was crazy. It was truly larger than life, and had everything that makes Indian cinema so special, music, dancing, a hype audience, funny speeches, and those giant screens that cut to your face right when you're doing something weird and then you have to smile and act cool. But it wasn't intimidating, because I was around people who for the past 2 years have become like family to me. Thank you to everyone involved and thank you to SRK sir for being a hero on screen and off. (And thanks Dubai for letting me be on the world's tallest building like I'm Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible). All I can say is: Ready, ah?"

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "Jawan hits the bull's eye both as a movie that is out to entertain and a vehicle that demonstrates the power of a superstar endowed with a voice that is anything but ordinary. It manifests itself as much on the screen as it does outside its fictive confines."