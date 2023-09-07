Sanjeeta Bhattacharya Shares Inside Pics From Jawan Screening. Bonus - Deepika Padukone

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sanjeeta11)

Jawan fever has gripped the nation and how. As Jawan continues to trend big on social media, singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who plays the role of Helena, a techie in the Shah Rukh Khan film, shared some inside pictures from Jawan's screening with her co-actors and director Atlee. Also featuring in one of the images was Deepika Padukone, who plays a cameo in the film. Sharing the happy pictures and expressing her gratitude, Sanjeeta wrote, "Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that I'd be watching myself on screen in a theatre, doing anything other than singing. Or even dancing. But ACTING? Lol no WAY! Thank you for bringing out this absolute badass side of me that I didn't know existed!@castingchhabra Thank for recognising that, who would've thought! You weave magic! @atlee47 I'm so incredibly grateful for you. Overwhelmed is an understatement. You are so gifted and I can't wait to watch you shine even brighter! Thank you for this life-changing opportunity and your trust in me. Love, Helena- “The Techie”."

See what Sanjeeta posted below:

Deepika Padukone, who features in a cameo appearance in the film, was clicked with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son AbRam at the film screening and the photo is just too cute. A fan club shared the inside picture along with the caption, "Deepu with Abram at Jawan Screening." In the comments section, fans mentioned that Gauri Khan's mom Savita Chhibber also features in the frame. "Gauri's mother next to Deepu. This pic is cute. Love Abram DP content," wrote a user. "And Gauri's mom," added another.

See the super cute picture here:

Here's a glimpse of Deepika Padukone arriving at the screening:

Meanwhile, Jawan opened to good reviews by fans and critics alike. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of Jawan, wrote, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that. Jawan ends with the hero looking straight into the camera - it is positioned in a way that represents the eye of the audience - and tangentially echoing what SRK's character had said more than once in the action-comedy from a decade ago, Chennai Express ("Don't underestimate the power of a common man")."