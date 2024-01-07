Inside Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor And Radhika Madan From Animal Success Party

Image was posted on Instagram. (courtesy: radhikamadan)

This picture of Radhika Madan with Ranbir Kapoor is trending big on social media and for all the right reasons. The makers of Animal hosted a grand success party after the film performed exceedingly well at the box office. The party was attended by some of the biggest stars of Bollywood including Animal star Ranbir Kapoor's wife Alia Bhatt, mom Neetu Kapoor, dad-in-law Mahesh Bhatt among others. A day later, actress Radhika Madan shared an inside picture from the success party with Ranbir Kapoor. In the selfie posted, we can see the actress pose with Ranbir. What however took the cake was the fabulous caption that the actress wrote beneath it. It read, "no need to tame this animal."

This is the picture we are talking about:

At the success party, Ranbir Kapoor's plus was his wife, Alia Bhatt. The duo looked ravishing as they stepped foot on the red carpet in their party best. While Alia Bhatt slipped into a magnificent blue dress for the night, her husband Ranbir complemented her in a black suit. The couple were all smiles as they posed for pictures. Ranbir's cheer squad also included his mom Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt, who were also seen posing with the celeb couple.

Ranbir's Animal co-stars Triptii Dimri Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others were also spotted at the party. Ranbir Kapoor was seen greeting Rashmika on the red carpet. Rashmika, who played the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife in the film looked lovely in black gown. Also dressed in black was Triptii Dimri, whose potrayal of Zoya in Animal earned her a huge fan folowing Animal Kapoor and Bobby Deol, who played the antagonist was also spotted at the success bash.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal centers around the troubled father-son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father played by Anil Kapoor. The film early nearly ₹550 crore at the domestic box office.