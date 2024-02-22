Inside Pic From Rakul Preet-Jackky's Goa Wedding: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra And Others

Bhumi Pednekar shared this image. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa was a star-studded affair. We got a glimpse of some of the guests in a picture shared by actress Bhumi Pednekar. Rakul Preet and Bhumi Pednekar have co-starred in a film with Arjun Kapoor. The picture shared by Bhumi features her posing with sister Samiksha, Ayushmmann Khurranna and his filmmaker-wife Tahira Kashyap. Rakul Preet and Ayushmann are co-stars of Doctor G. The picture also features Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. Bhumi Pednekar added the hashtag #AbDonoBhagnani along with the picture. The picture appears to be from the sangeet night.

Check out the picture shared by Bhumi Pednekar here:

Earlier, the actress shared a picture with the newlyweds and she wrote, "I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead. Rajkul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, love you both so much. Today was so magical." Check it out:

Speaking of the sangeet ceremony, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra lit up the stage with their dance performance, which went viral. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani shared pictures from their wedding last night and they captioned it, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni." In the comments section, Bhumi dropped a comment that read, "The most beautiful 3 days."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. The couple initially planned to host the wedding in an overseas location. However, they changed their wedding venue to Goa. The wedding was attended by close friends from the film industry and their family members.