Inside Neetu Kapoor's Post-Birthday Celebrations With Ranbir, Riddhima and Manish Malhotra

Neetu Kapoor turned 63 earlier this week and celebrated the day with only her family members at her residence. The celebrations were continued on Saturday as Neetu Kapoor and her family including her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra for a house party. Manish Malhotra shared several pictures from Neetu Kapoor's post-birthday celebrations on Instagram. The pictures feature Manish Malhotra with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and some of their close friends. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Manish Malhotra kept the caption simple with just a few hashtags. "#selfie #love..Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented on Manish Malhotra's post and dropped a red heart emoji.

Check out Manish Malhotra's post here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared several pictures on her Instagram story. Among others, there was a picture of the whole gang standing around Neetu Kapoor's birthday cake.

Check out the picture here:

Earlier on Thursday, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family. Randhir Kapoor, who is the brother of Neetu Kapoor's late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, was also present for her birthday celebrations. Randhir Kapoor's daughters and actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also joined the party. Among others, Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt, was also present during the celebrations. Alia wasn't alone as her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan also joined her for the house party.

Here's a picture from Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations with her family:

In terms of work, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.