Inside Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Fam-Jam In Lourdes

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights "Our annual Lourdes picture," Namrata captioned the post "Nothing's changed except the clothes," she added The picture also features Sitara and Gautham

Namrata Shirodkar's latest Instagram post is sugar, spice and everything nice. On Sunday morning, the former beauty queen shared an adorable picture from what appears to be a family retreat of sorts. The picture features Namrata along with her superstar husband Mahesh Babu, their kids Gautham and Sitara and a few other friends. In her post, the 47-year-old actress revealed that the picture happens to be from Lourdes, France. "Our annual Lourdes picture. Nothing's changed except the clothes. Blessings, gratitude and happiness," read the caption on Namrata Shirodkar's post. In the picture, Gautham could be seen resting his hand on his father's shoulder while little Sitara could be seen happily posing for the camera as she sits back on her mother's lap.

Take a look at the picture here:

Namrata Shirodkar treated her Instafam to another adorable picture of her kids Sitara and Gautham from the vacation along with two friends and captioned it: "Kids....Crazy cars. Monaco nights!" This is the post we are talking about:

On Friday, the Bride And Prejudice actress added another picture from the holiday to her Instagram entry and wrote: "Happy families" and accompanied it with the hashtag "#goodtimes."

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi/. The star couple got married the same year.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu currently awaits the release of Maharshi. The actor also has a film with Sukumar and another project with Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline. The actor was last seen in the super hit film Bharat Ane Nenu.

