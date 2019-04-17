Namrata Shirodkar Is 'Addicted' To Husband Mahesh Babu. Here's Proof

Mahesh Babu with Namrata Shirodkar. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar is "addicted" to her husband Mahesh Babu. We are not saying this, but the latest Instagram post shared by the actress cryptically hints so. Namrata Shirodkar chanced upon a meme on Mahesh Babu, which was shared by fan. The actress couldn't help but share the post on her Instagram profile. BTW, did we tell you that the meme featured a picture of Mahesh Babu and the caption on it read, "Dear drugs, no thanks. I'm already addicted to Mahesh Babu." The Bride And Prejudice actress reviewed the meme as a "purposeful creation" and wrote: "Cool! Huh? A purposeful creation."

Mahesh Babu has not reacted to Namrata Shirodkar's post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for his response. Meanwhile, check out the meme here:

A few days ago, Namrata Shirodkar shared a super cute picture of herself along with her actor-husband Mahesh Babu and their kids Sitara and Gautham. She captioned the post: "My lifelines. #gratitude #feelingblessed." This is the post we are talking about:

Mahesh Babu frequently features on his wife's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. Here are some of our favourite posts of the couple:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, a former Miss India, met on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi and they got married the same year.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2018 hit film Bharat Ane Nenu, co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj. The actor currently awaits the release ofMaharshi. Mahesh Babu has signed a film with Sukumar. He also has another film with Sandeep Vanga in the pipeline.

