Inside Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene's Date Night In Maldives

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene, who are making memories together in Maldives, gave their Instafam a glimpse of their date night on the beach and it was things perfect what with sand, moonlight, candlelit dinner and the company of their loved ones. The actress and her husband shared dreamy greyscale pictures from their evening together. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Madhuri wrote: "Nothing like a candlelit dinner. Cheers." Posting the same picture, Shriram Nene wrote: "Nothing like toasting to life and love." The couple flew to Maldives earlier this week and they have actively been sharing pictures from their time together.

See the picture from their date night:

Madhuri Dixit shared this stunning shot of herself from last night and she wrote: "Cheers to all of you." Shriram Nene too posted a solo shot of himself and added the same caption. See their posts here:

Just in case you didn't know, this is how much Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are having in the island nation these days:

Madhuri Dixit stays with her family in Mumbai. She married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer. In terms of films, she was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. During the lockdown last year, she released her first single titled Candle.