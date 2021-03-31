Madhuri Dixit And Husband Shriram Nene Are Making Maldives Look So Good

Shriram Nene shared this photo. (Image courtesy: drneneofficial)

Just another day, another picture from Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's Maldives vacation, where the duo flew earlier this week with their sons. On Wednesday, Shriram Nene, who has been sharing glimpses of their holiday, posted a new photo from their trip and it is beautiful in every sense. The photo features Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene enjoying a magical sunset in Maldives. The actress looks pretty in a green top while her husband can be seen sporting a printed blue shirt. "Another day and another sunset in paradise!" Shriram Nene captioned his post. Check it his post here:

Ever seen the "breakfast of champions"? If not, take a look now:

"Every day is wonderful depending on how you see things. But this week is amazing. Touched down Maldives and loving life...," Shriram Nene wrote while sharing a video of himself and Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit, on Tuesday, shared her first picture from her latest trip to Maldives. "Hello from paradise," she wrote. She can be seen wearing a printed top and blue shorts in the photo and she paired her outfit with a sun hat.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene married in October 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan.

Madhuri Dixit has featured in several hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.