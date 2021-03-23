Sriram Nene Never Has A Dull Moment With Wife Madhuri Dixit Around

Sriram Nene shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

There's never a dull moment for Sriram Nene when his wife, actress Madhuri Dixit, is around. The doctor, on Tuesday, posted a photo of himself and his wife on his Instagram profile and captioned it in the most adorable way possible. The photograph features Madhuri Dixit sporting a striped top and happily posing with her husband, who can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt. The duo look cute together. Sharing the photos, Sriram Nene wrote this in the caption: "Never a dull moment." Reacting to his post, fans dropped comments like "made for each other" and "world's best couple." See Sriram Nene's post here:

On Sriram Nene's Instagram feed, you will find many beautiful pictures of Madhuri Dixit. Earlier this month, he shared a million-dollar throwback picture from his family album. The photo features a much younger version of Madhuri Dixit with their two sons. Madhuri Dixit married Sriram Nene in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to Arin and Raayan.

On Valentine's Day, Sriram Nene posted this for his wife: "This Valentine's is all about love - for your spouse, your family, friends, and yourself. Never forget that we live in a world where love will conquer all. To my one and only sweetheart, MD, much love and a very happy Valentine's Day. And to all of you, much love for coming on the journey with us!"

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit's last films were Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Total Dhamaal.