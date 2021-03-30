Madhuri Dixit, Holidaying In Maldives, Shares This Stunning Pic

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri shared a picture of herself from the beach destination on Tuesday

She looks gorgeous in a printed top and blue shorts

She paired her outfit with a sun hat

Madhuri Dixit has also joined the long list of celebs who have been picking Maldives as their vacation spot since last year. The actress updated her Instagram feed with a stunning picture of herself from the beach destination on Tuesday evening. Madhuri, whose last trip to Maldives was some 6-7 years ago, looks gorgeous in a printed top and blue shorts in the photo and she paired her outfit with a sun hat. The breathtaking view and shades of blue in the background made the photo perfect. Uploading the picture, Madhuri Dixit captioned it with these words: "Hello from the paradise."

Check out her post here:

Madhuri Dixit is married to doctor Sriram Nene. The duo are parents to sons Arin and Ryan.

On Arin's 18th birthday, the actress shared million-dollar throwback pictures with him and wrote: "My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest. Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you."

And on Ryan's 16th birthday, she shared this note: "You fill my heart with joy and pride, Ryan. Happy sweet 16. Love you."

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit's last films were Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Total Dhamaal. The actress currently appears as a judge on the third season of the reality show Dance Deewane.