Inside Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat's 'Most Epic Celebration' At Sangeet

Kriti shared this image. (courtesy: KritiKharbanda)

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's sangeet pictures are out and they are absolutely stunning. The newlyweds shared a joint post in which they can be seen dancing their heart out. Kriti Kharbanda wore an electric blue lehenga while Pulkit Samrat wore a black sherwani. In one click, they can be seen adorably posing for the cameras. In another click, the couple can be seen having a gala time. There's a solo picture of Kriti as well in which she can be seen showing her dance moves. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren't any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! the Samrat's and Kharbanda's were the perfect team." Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married on March 15 in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end, in every now and every then, when my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You." Take a look:

A couple of days back, Kriti and Pulkit shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony. The couple captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye." The couple got married this month after dating for a few years. Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released in 2019. Kriti Kharbanda worked with Pulkit Samrat in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish as well.