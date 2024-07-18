Inside Kolkata Knight Riders' New Office Designed By Gauri Khan. See Pics

Gauri Khan shared these photos. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan shared photos from her new design marvel on her Instagram profile. She recently decorated the office of her husband Shah Rukh Khan's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders. The office boasts of sleek white interiors with a hint of purple and gold - the team's signature colours. Gauri Khan shared a picture of herself from the KKR office along with other pictures of the interiors that she did. "The new Kolkata Knight Riders' office has the elements that are decorative and functional... and all things cricket #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned the post.

Gauri Khan shared this post:

Gauri Khan opened the gates to her new Mumbai restaurant Torii Mumbai earlier this year. Gauri Khan, who ventured into hospitality with the eatery, gave a tour of Torii Mumbai.

Gauri Khan, an interior decorator, has previously designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She owns the Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, she given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Gauri Khan is also a film producer.

Gauri Khan married SRK in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 26, (their eldest child), who launched a lifestyle luxury streetwear brand last year. Their daughter Suhana, 24, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. The film released on Netflix. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, 11, who attends school in Mumbai.