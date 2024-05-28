Viral: The Internet Loves Aryan Khan's Rare Smiling Video: 'It's So Wholesome'

Aryan Khan pictured during the IPL 2024 finale. (courtesy: aryanxcutie)

Aryan Khan was his happiest self at the IPL 2024 finale. He was seen enjoying himself at the final IPL match on Sunday evening. The match, played between his father Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned team Kolkata Knight Riders and Kavya Maran's Sun Risers Hyderabad, ended with a victory for KKR. Typically known for his serious demeanour, Aryan was caught on camera laughing heartily with his friends in the VIP stand. In a widely circulated video on the Internet, the up-and-coming filmmaker is seen being all cheerful. The moment even appeared on the jumbotron.

In the next clip, his mother Gauri Khan spotted Aryan Khan on the big screen, laughed at his antics and tried to get his attention from a few rows below. This adorable mother-son moment delighted fans.

A clip of the event shared on Instagram received many comments. One user wrote, "Gauri's reaction to his video on screen was so cute." Another added, "The clip after this was even better when Gauri saw it on screen and was laughing, saying 'see Aryan'." Someone else remarked, "I think this is the first time I've seen him smile! He looks good. It's so wholesome. What's with the usual serious expression?" A fan commented, "That laugh from Gauri and SRK after seeing Aryan on screen was so cute."

On the work front, Aryan Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut, not as an actor, but as a director. He recently wrapped up production on his web series titled Showbiz.