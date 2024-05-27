Watch: Gauri Khan Reminds Shah Rukh Khan To Wear Mask During IPL Final

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri pictured at the match. (courtesy: X)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan set couple goals at the IPL final played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai and how. A video went viral from the match in which Gauri Khan can be seen reminding Shah Rukh Khan to wear a mask. FYI, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke last week. Several photos and videos from the final match went viral on the Internet. During the final match in Chennai, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen seated beside wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing the mask most of the time in pictures. However, he removed the mask and met the players on field after KKR clinched a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As soon as Shah Rukh Khan removes the mask, Gauri can be seen reminding him to wear it back as he's still recovering.

The video was an instant hit among Shah Rukh Khan's fans. The comments section was flooded with love and compliments. Sharing on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan captioned the video, "Gauri protecting her pasandida human and making him wear mask every now and then is my favourite genre of winning in love." A user wrote, "Caring is love." Another comment read, "This is what true love is." Another comment read, "She is the pillar controlling SRK to over celebrate like previous years and ruin his health .... That's what love love is all about." Take a look at the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's PDA also hit the headlines. In a viral photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving a tight hug to Gauri while he kisses on her forehead after KKR's victory. The caption on the video read, "The winning hug by the King of Indian Cinema - Shah Rukh Khan."

Here's another viral-worthy picture of the moment. The caption accompanying the post read, "The moment has my whole heart, This actually stole the whole show King Khan hugged his Queen Gauri Khan after KKR won the IPL 2024." Take a look:

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan also posed with the trophy. In the picture shared, the power couple can be seen holding the trophy and flashing their brightest smiles. Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a black blazer over her jersey. Shah Rukh Khan is dressed in a black t-shirt. He can be seen adding a dash of style with his shades and bandana. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Winners @kkriders." Take a look:

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan's health, the actor was admitted to the multi-speciality K D Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday following a heat stroke. He was discharged on Thursday and he flew back to Mumbai on that very day.