Inside Khushi Kapoor's Dubai Trip With Friend Orhan Awatramani

Orhan Awatramani shared this picture. (courtesy: orry1)

Khushi Kapoor has jetted off to Dubai with BFF Orhan Awatramani on holiday. Orhan, on his Instagram stories, updated his fans about the trip, from a picture sitting inside the plane to enjoying lip-smacking delicacies, the album has all. In the first image, Khushi Kapoor and Orhan can be seen sitting in a plane and happily posing for the camera. Khushi can be seen in a black ensemble, while Orhan opts for a brown and white t-shirt and brown bottoms. Next, he shared a gorgeous picture of Khushi and captioned it as: "Touch down," and geo-tagged the location as the United Arab Emirates.

Orhan Awatramani also shared pictures of the breathtaking views from his hotel room and a sneak peek into their meal.

Last but not least, he shared a picture with Khushi Kapoor in which they can be seen posing for the camera in style. Khushi looks pretty in a white ensemble with a plunging neckline.

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late veteran actress Sridevi and produced Boney Kapoor. She is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot and Vedang Raina.

Talking about Orhan, before jetting off to Dubai, he was busy holidaying in Jaisalmer with Nysa Devgan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter. He shared several posts on his Instagram handle.

Coming back to Khushi Kapoor, her film The Archies will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.

