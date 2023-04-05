A Sridevi And Boney Kapoor Blast From The Past, Shared By Daughter Khushi

Khushi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor who is all set to make her debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of her mother-late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

On Instagram story, Khushi dropped a couple picture of her parents.

In the picture, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor can be seen hugging each other and looking backwards towards the camera.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Recently, Khushi was snapped with her sister Janhvi and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati temple to celebrate Shikhar's birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi will be sharing screen space alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in 'The Archies.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archie is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

